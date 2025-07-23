Ryan Lowe has reiterated his concern that some of his players are not 'robust' enough

Ryan Lowe admits Wigan Athletic's mini injury crisis in midfield might cause a rethink in the transfer market this summer.

The Latics boss was without Matt Smith (thigh), Baba Adeeko (hamstring) and Harry McHugh (rib) for Saturday's pre-season friendly at Accrington Stanley due to injuries picked up in training.

Summer signing Callum Wright has yet to kick a ball for Latics since joining on a season-long loan deal from Plymouth Argyle due to a 'thigh niggle' that is being managed.

Lowe was already looking for further reinforcements in midfield, and that need has been exacerbated, with the season opener against Northampton Town just over a week away.

When asked whether his transfer plans had been affected by recent injuries, Lowe bluntly replied: "Yes!

"We were already looking for that kind of player, in that kind of area, because again...how can I say it...we've got some players who aren't robust enough, which was proven before I got here.

"We need to make sure we're fully prepared in there, and (chief scout) Joe Riley and (sporting director) Gregor Rioch are obviously doing the work behind the scenes, with me, to look for players who are robust, who can play week in, week out.

"We're managing Tyrese (Francois) at the moment, because he has also had his injuries, so it is an area we will keep looking at to strengthen."

With defender K'Marnni Miller and forward Chris Sze also nursing lower-leg injuries, Lowe is trying to stay focused on the players available to him rather than those that are not.

When asked for rough timescales on the injured players, Lowe added: "I don't really know at the moment how long they're all going to be.

"It's a situation that had occurred long before I got here, but it's something we're having to manage.

"We were looking to strengthen in the centre of midfield anyway. But the players mentioned, they're not going to be with us for the next few weeks at least.

"What I can't do - and I won't do - is spend and waste my time on injured players. While they're injured, they're not my players, I can't use them, so it's pointless using my energy on them.

"All my energy has to go on the players who are fit and available to me."