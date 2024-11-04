Wigan Athletic chief offers alternative take on FA Cup replay debate

Shaun Maloney credited the Latics fans for helping the side over the line at Carlisle on Saturday

Shaun Maloney says he's a fan of the 'sudden death' nature of the FA Cup without replays - although he may have to alter his stance if it affects Wigan Athletic in later rounds!

Latics advanced to round two of this year's competition thanks to a hard-fought 2-0 victory at League Two strugglers Carlisle United.

Despite the home side being reduced to 10 men after 15 minutes, when Ethan Robson was shown a straight red card, Latics were taken to extra-time, when goals from substitutes Scott Smith and Jonny Smith proved decisive.

In previous years, Carlisle would have secured a replay at the Brick Community Stadium, but that option is no longer on the table thanks to a recent tweak to the rules.

The scrapping of replays has been widely criticised, with several non-league sides – including Weston-super-Mare, Hednesford Town, Guiseley and Southend United – over the weekend having been denied what would have been a money-spinning replay, only to bow out in extra-time.

Maloney, though, believes having a winner on the day leads to a more exciting tie.

When asked whether he was in favour of extra-time - and penalties if required - he said: "Probably yes...although if we get a big draw in the third round and we're denied a replay, maybe not...of course we have to get there first…

"Look, I like it, I just like it...I think it changes the whole feeling of the game. They're throwing everything at it, we're doing the same, I've got no problem with it whatsoever."

Latics' reward for the victory at Carlisle is a long trip down to Cambridge United in round two.

The Abbey Stadium has been an unhappy hunting ground in recent years for Latics, who went down 2-0 on their most recent trip a fortnight ago.

Not that the Latics boss will be losing any sleep just yet.

"We're just happy to be in the draw for the second round," he said. "We had an amazing match against Manchester United last year, and that's why you have to take the competition - and each round - very seriously.

"This competition obviously means a lot to everyone at this football club because of the history here. But we've got some really important games before then, starting with Wycombe on Saturday, and that will be the focus until then."

Maloney also hailed the role played in Saturday's victory by the travelling support - which numbered almost 1,500 – in the stands.

"Our fans were amazing...what they gave to me at the end was so special again," he added. "I hope they know that me and the staff are working extremely hard to give them a team to be proud of.

"We've got loads of Academy boys in there, and we're all trying really hard. I don't know when we will be in a position to be able to fight for a place in the league above, but I'll give every last bit of energy I have to give them that team."