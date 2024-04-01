Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Latics boss made a whopping EIGHT changes from the Good Friday draw against Burton, in search of more 'intensity and mentality'.

Despite having the lion's share of the ball, Latics were sunk by the struggling U's, who moved six points clear of the relegation zone.

Shaun Maloney was satisfied with '90 per cent of the performance' in the 3-1 defeat at Cambridge

After Gassan Ahadme opened the scoring for Cambridge, Latics' afternoon was summed up when they were awarded a penalty on 34 minutes.

Josh Magennis saw his spot-kick saved by Will Mannion, but Chris Sze looked a certain scorer from the rebound - before being taken out by team-mate Luke Chambers.

Ahadme doubled the lead shortly after the restart and, although Martial Godo pulled one back for Latics, Danny Andrew secured the win for Cambridge with a superb free-kick late on.

"In the really key moments they were better than us, in our box they get the first contacts and they score," acknowledged Maloney. "But in terms of general performance, I can't ask too much more from them.

"We dominated the game for large parts with the ball, we created chances, but in the really key moments, we couldn't take ours.

"Whenever they had a cross or a set-play, they took their chance.

"We've had games like that this season, on grounds where the conditions are hard, the pitch was very, very dry.

"And I've no complaint about that...but at the same time, I can't fault the players too much.

"It's just that in those really key moments, I need to see that level of intensity and desire we had against Blackpool - when we knew we needed points to get safe.

"I need to emphasise to the players that we need more...and it's not just the players, it's also me and the staff as well."

When asked whether he'd received the right reaction from his eight changes, Maloney replied: "Yes...and 90 per cent of the performance, I can't criticise the players.

"It's crosses, and second-phase play where we lost the game.

"I made two more changes at the break, and it wasn't because the performance was bad, I just needed more attacking players on the pitch.

"We had even more of the ball than I expected, and I wanted us to be even more aggressive, but they were very good defensively.