Wigan Athletic chief on finishing the right way, facing the fans...and the return of Charlie Wyke

It's been a year of upheaval for Latics since winning the League One title in the sunshine at Shrewsbury last May.

Three managers, four late paying of the wages and a three-point-deduction have all contributed to relegation back to the third tier.

Shaun Maloney wants Latics to go out with a bang against Rotherham in their final league game

But Maloney - who has overseen an improvement in fortunes since replacing Kolo Toure in January - wants Latics to put all thoughts of disappointment out of their mind.

And give the fans one more high point before their summer recess.

"You can never guarantee whether you win or lose a game," he said.

"But I've been stressing to the players just how much I want a really strong performance, and a strong mentality, to try and end the season with a victory at home.

"Our home form since I've been here has been very good.

"We've only played seven games, but we've had a really good run and we want that to continue.

"Anyone who comes to the game, massive appreciation for coming along to support us again, particularly as the season has already been decided.

"I'm really going to stress to the players over the weekend - and we'll be in both days - that we have to maintain the same mentality we've had for the last 17 games.

"Okay we've had performances that were good and also less than good, but we need to give ourselves the best possible chance of getting the result we want."

Maloney admits he has to balance that desire to win the game with the fact several members of his squad will be making potentially their last appearances before moving on.

"To start with, it will be all about winning the game, and it will be making sure we take to the field with a winning mentality," he said.

"But obviously there will be things changing within the squad, and people's ideas on what the future holds will change, so I have to be quite flexible about that.

"That will play a part, it's played a part in training already, and it will play a part over the weekend."

One man who looks certain to take his place in the starting XI is Charlie Wyke, who made his first appearance in several weeks at Reading last weekend.

"It was a big positive to see Charlie Wyke back involved at Reading," added Maloney, who has lost Ashley Fletcher (broken arm) and Josh Magennis (knee) in the last two matches.

"He trained really well in the lead-up, and he's trained really well this week as well.

"We've had to be really patient to allow him to get back to a position where he feels he can compete like he does.

"Last week's training was as good as I've seen since I've been here, and I actually liked his performance at Reading.

"It was aggressive, it was strong, and I really think our patience with him has paid off.