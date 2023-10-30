Wigan Athletic chief outlines what Charlie Wyke has to do to regain his spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 30-year-old has sat out the last two matches after serving a three-game ban for his sending-off against Portsmouth on September 30.

Maloney has gone with Stephen Humphrys up top, with support on the bench from captain Josh Magennis and youngster Josh Stones.

With Latics having won their last three matches, Wyke faces a challenge to force himself back in the fold.

But Maloney is adamant the League One player of the month for August has a big part to play moving forward.

"Charlie just has to train at his very best, exactly how he did in June, July and August," said the Latics boss.

"And then there will be opportunities for Charlie to play.

"I think Charlie is one of the best, if not the best, number nines in this league.

"He just has to train hard, wait for his chance, and I know he will take it.

"It's similar to Josh (Magennis) really, and we want that competitive edge in each position.

"But with the schedule, every single one of our squad will be needed.

"And what I loved at the end of the game, in the dressing room we had Charlie, Omar (Rekik), Scott (Smith)...the ones who didn't play...they were all so happy for the ones who had played."

Maloney admits Wyke has been left 'disappointed' with the current state of affairs.

"He'll be disappointed he's not playing, as will the others who are in the same situation," added the Scot.

"Charlie knows his opportunity will come again, and he has to be ready to take it.

"He has to train as hard as he possibly can so that, when that chance does come, he's ready to be the player we all know he is.

"Charlie started the season amazingly well, he was the best player in the league in August, and I'm pretty sure he'll be back to that level again.

"It's just that, in the last two games, the players who'd done well for me deserved to play again.