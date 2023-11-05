Wigan Athletic chief pinpoints crucial contribution of duo in Exeter victory
Latics won 2-0 at St James' Park for the second time in a fortnight, after again managing to keep their opponents scoreless despite having the bulk of the possession.
Aasgaard gave Latics the lead just before the hour mark after following up Jordan Jones' shot, which was parried out by the home goalkeeper.
And Sessegnon made the result safe in the closing seconds with a glorious curling shot from 30 yards.
The Latics boss was delighted with Aasgaard, who scored his second goal in four days after netting in the midweek defeat to Charlton.
"Thelo's performance against Charlton was very, very good," said Maloney.
"I thought his performance in the second half in particular was as good a performance as he's produced since I've been here.
"And I still think there's a lot more he can do, but he's doing okay.
"It's about trying to finding him a position that allows him to get into the most dangerous areas."
Maloney has had to be patient with Sessegnon, who has been playing catch-up fitness-wise since arriving from Fulham at the start of the campaign
"Steven's a very gifted player, technically," added Maloney.
"He can play left-back, right-back, wing-back, and come into the midfield if I ask him to.
"Yeah, it's an incredible goal...I was right behind it.
"Maybe that kind of goal is something we haven't seen before, but he is technically that good, so he does have it in him.
"When he plays in that left-back position, he has to be an attacking threat, and he was again."