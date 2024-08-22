Wigan Athletic chief pinpoints two acquisitions ahead of transfer deadline

Shaun Maloney is targeting two more signings before next week's transfer deadline

Shaun Maloney has revealed he wants two more signings before next Friday's transfer deadline - but that WON'T include a like-for-like replacement for Charlie Hughes.

The Latics boss has brought in 10 players already this summer in the shape of permanent signings Will Aimson, Toby Sibbick, Dion Rankine and Tyrese Francois, loan captures Luke Chambers, Calvin Ramsay, Michael Olakigbe, Silko Thomas and Joe Hugill, as well as new player/goalkeeping coach Andy Lonergan.

However, having lost 14 senior players – Ben Amos, Sean Clare, Tom Pearce, Liam Morrison, Kell Watts, Charlie Goode, Liam Shaw, Jordan Jones, Stephen Humphrys, Martial Godo, Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis, Charlie Kelman and Hughes – since the end of last term, Maloney is still actively looking for reinforcements in two positions - midfield and up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Definitely, we have to," he confirmed when asked whether he was scoring the market ahead of the August 30 cut-off.

"We've obviously lost a big one with Charlie, but in terms of centre-backs, I think we're absolutely fine.

"We've signed Will Aimson and Toby Sibbick, and James Carragher has really come to the fore over the last few weeks.

"In terms of the defence, when we get Luke Robinson back, I'm absolutely fine with that...Scott Smith has also played there at times, so we're absolutely fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think there are other positions...midfield and in the forward line that I really want to strengthen, and it's in very certain profiles.

"In the last three games - Charlton, Barnsley and Reading - teams have really got the ball forward, and we really need different profiles.

"Some players are better at dealing with the long ball, and some can maybe be more aggressive when it comes to that second ball."

While recruitment has been a more frustrating experience than in previous windows, Latics no longer have the financial advantages over the rest they have enjoyed in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I get the previous history we have in League One, where previous managers had the biggest budgets in the league, and spent the biggest transfer fees," added Maloney, whose side have lost both of their league games against Charlton and Reading, as well as exiting the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle on penalties to Barnsley.

"I get what the fans want and expect from this league, but I also want to punch above our weight as well.

"I know where our budget is in the division - mid-table, maybe slightly below - and I get it. But I really feel if I get everything right, we can punch above that.

"So I don't want to dampen expectation, I still want to be ambitious as a manager, I still want my players to be ambitious. When I talk about fighting for sixth place, that is what we are aiming for, we have to try to achieve that.

"If that leads to any more pressure because we've lost the first two games, that's okay, that's on me, that's my job and I'm very privileged to be here."