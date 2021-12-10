Wigan Athletic chief provides Jordan Cousins update

Jordan Cousins

The all-action midfielder limped off during the first half of Wednesday’s 2-1 home win over Shrewsbury.

It was Cousins’ first start since pulling up with a hamstring injury during the 4-0 romp at Bolton in mid-October.

While fans were naturally fearing a recurrence, Richardson has revealed it was a fresh problem picked up on the night.

And the hope is Cousins will be fit for the festive programme – hopefully including this weekend’s visit of Ipswich.

“Jordan got a whack early on,” reported Richardson. “To be fair, it was me who kept him out on the pitch for a bit.

“Most people would probably have come straight off, but he wanted to stay on and try to run it off.

“He’d have wanted to stay out there for the full 90 minutes if we’d let him. But we know the players, we know where they are, and we felt it was the right decision to bring him off the field.

“We were watching his recovery runs, and he was gritting his teeth, in and out of possession.

“He was also a bit loose in possession, which is not like him, his standards are always so high.

“Hopefully it’s just a dead leg which, although it’s painful, is manageable.

“But it was a collision, it wasn’t a recurrence of the injury he had.”

Cousins’ replacement, Thelo Aasgaard, scored the stoppage-time winner against the Shrews.

“It just goes to show that as one door closes, another one can open,” added the Latics boss. “And also the importance of a big squad.”