The Latics boss will be boosted by the imminent return of forward Josh Magennis, who hasn't featured since Maloney took charge just over a month ago.

However, fellow frontman Charlie Wyke dropped out of the matchday squad for Saturday's trip to Preston after sustaining a knock.

And midfielder Jordan Cousins' injury nightmare has continued with him suffering a setback as he neared a first-team return.

"Charlie had a knock in a reserve game," said Maloney. "I think that predates me, and we probably won't be seeing him for 7-10 days.

"Jordan got an injury in training and will probably be a bit longer, unfortunately.

"He was just on the cusp of coming back to strengthen the squad, so it's very disappointing for the two lads.

"Hopefully Josh Magennis joins us next week, which maybe gives us an extra option in that department."

Maloney also provided an update on Arsenal loan defender Omar Rekik, who pulled up lame during his debut at Blackburn on February 6.

When asked whether he was close to playing at Preston, Maloney replied: "Yes and no.

"Physically, he's fine now, but we have to think about how he's come in.

"I made a big decision to play him against Blackburn, when he hadn't played for a long time.