Wigan Athletic chief says FA Cup progression is reward for new ownership

Shaun Maloney dedicated Wigan Athletic's place in round three of the FA Cup – and a plum home tie against Manchester United - to the club's new ownership.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 21:56 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 13:49 GMT
Shaun Maloney hailed the new Latics ownership after Latics booked their place in the third round of the FA CupShaun Maloney hailed the new Latics ownership after Latics booked their place in the third round of the FA Cup
Shaun Maloney hailed the new Latics ownership after Latics booked their place in the third round of the FA Cup

Maloney, as promised, played a full-strength side at York City on Friday evening, despite the two division gap between the sides, and was rewarded with Stephen Humphrys' solo goal on the hour mark.

That decision was amplified on Sunday afternoon when former England winger Trevor Steven – conducting the draw for round three – pulled out the Old Trafford outfit to visit the DW on the first weekend of 2024.

That could mean a cash bonanza close to seven figures arriving in the Latics coffers – even more if the game is selected for television coverage, and/or goes to a replay - which could significantly increase the budget for next season.

And the Latics boss admitted the financial ramifications for a club saved from oblivion by Mike Danson's takeover in the summerare still fresh in his mind.

"To be fair, I think we need a few more of those to fully repay the owner for what he's done," said Maloney.

"On a bigger note, in terms of what the ownership has done...I can't actually put into words what they have done.

"They've literally saved the club , they've literally saved people's jobs.

"My job is to work as hard as I can to repay them for that, and at the moment it's going okay."

Maloney has signalled his intention to respect every single competition with his team selection, and confirmed Latics will give equal attention to the three competitions in which they remain.

"It's very important to be in that third-round draw, and it means a lot," he added.

"And I know from what I experienced over the summer, how much it means from the finance side of things.

"But the kudos for what it means for the fans is probably what stimulates the most for me and for the players.

"The cup competitions mean a lot, and I think my team selection told you everything."

Latics’ scheduled League One game at home to Bolton on January 6 has now been postponed.

