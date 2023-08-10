To bring back the famous Latics DNA.

Because if that can be done successfully, everything else will hopefully slot into place.

Shaun Maloney can't wait for Saturday's home opener against Northampton

Aside from that, Maloney has a series of targets - on and off the pitch - against which he'll gauge the side's success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of which will hopefully be achieved after next Tuesday's trip to Carlisle.

"The first goal, the mini target, is to get back out of minus figures as quickly as possible," said Maloney, who saw Latics move 'up' to minus five points after last weekend's victory at Derby.

"As far as the seasonal targets go, there'll be ones on and off the field.

"On the pitch, first and foremost, we have to stay in this league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Starting off eight points behind the rest, with the amount of players who have left - some we wanted to, some we didn't - but that's the first objective.

"We'll try to reach that objective as quickly as possible, and then we'll assess where we can take it.

"Off the pitch, my job is to try to get the club as close as possible to self-sustainability, creating a stable atmosphere, and making a mark in the community.

"Those first two or three weeks of the off-season were like nothing I've ever seen before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I need to give the staff, the fans, the town a team they can be proud of, and one they want to watch.

"I know the fans won't be seeing all this behind the scenes, but we want to rebuild the club.

"To the point where maybe when I'm asked this question in 12 months time, there might be a very different answer."

Saturday has been designated 'turn the DW blue and white' day, with several massive flags having been commissioned to help do just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Maloney is in no doubt as to the role the supporters have to play in the rebuild.

"We just need the fans to stick with us like they have over the last 12 months, and before that," he said.

"There's going to be wins, there's going to be defeats.

"But we're going to try to bring a certain DNA back to the club.

"I remember the time 12/13/14 years ago when Wigan Athletic was synonymous with a certain way of playing.

"At the time, there was only us and Swansea doing that.

"In my opinion, we need to bring that back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For us to be successful in the next two or three years, and longer, we're going to have to punch above our weight.

"I know for a fact, if we can bring back that Wigan DNA, we can do that.

"And I won't be taking a step back along the way.

"No matter what the results are, we are going to play a certain way, because eventually, when we get it right, we can play our way through these leagues.

"At the moment, we're at the very start...and there might be a few bumps along the way.