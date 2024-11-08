Wigan Athletic chief sets out Wycombe Wanderers challenge - 'We'll go for them'

Shaun Maloney wants Latics to go 'toe-to-toe' with League One leaders Wycombe this weekend

Shaun Maloney says Wigan Athletic will 'go for' League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers this weekend - and 'let's see if we can play through them'.

The Chairboys went top of the ladder in midweek courtesy of their midweek 5-0 victory at Stockport County.

But with a more than decent record over the last 18 months against sides at the top end of the table, Maloney says Latics feel excited, rather than fearful, of the challenge ahead.

"They've had an incredible start to the season," said the Latics boss. "The transformation in the team...we played them last year under this manager and it was a very different style.

"They beat us 1-0 down there, but it was one of our better performances away from home, we lost the game down to one error really.

"But watching them now, they definitely do a bit of both...they've got some really good players, they can play, but they can also hurt you with the long ball.

"They had a brilliant result in midweek, 5-0 at Stockport, so they're flying, and we might have to adapt in terms of how we defend.

"But it's a brilliant game for us, let's go toe to toe...I'm sure they'll come for us, we'll go for them...let's see if we can play through them, and let's try to make it as uncomfortable as we can for them."

Has Wycombe's ascent to the top of the pile surprised Maloney?

"I wouldn't say they've surprised me, but there's so many teams who are finding different ways to win," he said. "We've played really well in certain parts of certain games, it's just consistency that's probably separating us from the likes of Wycombe and Mansfield...maybe the sides who most people wouldn't have expected to be quite so high.

"But I'm certainly not surprised, because anyone in this league can go on a run, and I guess the challenge is to make sure that's us along the way."

Maloney was then asked how Latics were addressing the difficult task of finding that 'consistency'.

"Sometimes you have to be patient with some of the younger ones," he replied. "I saw a stat recently that said we were the youngest team in League One, and that perhaps doesn't lend itself to finding that consistency quite so easily.

"But as the season progresses, I will start to demand that...but I've actually been happy with the majority of performances since the window closed after the opening month of the season.

"And I trust the work we are doing on a daily basis, and there's so many areas we can get better at, and finding that balance...but at the same time we know we have to win.

"There's so many games to go, especially in such a short space of time over the next few months, and eventually I'm sure everything will click with the young players, which we saw last season.

"I know how I want my team to play...which, if we can do that, will give us the best chance of winning."