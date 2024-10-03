Wigan Athletic chief sweating on key injury worry ahead of Stockport County trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will Aimson is a massive injury doubt for Wigan Athletic's trip to Stockport County this weekend.

The centre-back has been a revelation since joining from Exeter City over the summer.

Indeed, his performances have meant Latics have negotiated the loss of Charlie Hughes without the expected damage.

Will Aimson has been one of Latics' key figures this season

The midweek clean sheet against Peterborough was Latics' fifth in a row. However, it did come at a cost.

"Will is struggling a little bit, from a tackle he took in the Peterborough game," revealed boss Shaun Maloney.

"We'll make a late decision on him, and it would be a blow to lose him.

"But that's also why we've got (James) Carragher and (Toby) Sibbick in the squad, because you're not going to keep the same team every week.

"Within the last few games, we've had to change full-backs numerous times, different midfielders in front of them, and that's why you have the squad you do.

"Calvin (Ramsay) had to come off against Peterborough, but that was his first league start.

"Luke (Chambers) was a doubt heading into the last game, but at the moment he's soldiering through.

"Jensen (Weir) and Dion (Rankine) will come back into the matchday squad, and we'll make a very late decision on who makes it, as we always do."

Maloney also provided an update on Steven Sessegnon, who has been absent since pulling up lame in the 2-1 defeat at Birmingham in August.

"Sess might be okay for Carlisle on Tuesday, we'll see, that might be a little bit too soon but we'll see," he added.

There was better news regarding Tyrese Francois, who has yet to feature for the first team since joining from Fulham over the summer, but who started for the Under-21 on Thursday against Accrington Stanley.

"Carlisle (next Tuesday) will probably be a touch too soon but we'll build him up over the next couple of weeks,” added Maloney. "It'll be great to have him back, because he's been training really well, and he adds even more competition in that midfield area.

"Scott Smith has now reached the levels he found last year, Baba came in and did brilliant the other night, so we're okay. I know most of them are at a certain age, quite young, but they're all fighting for a place, which is good."