Wigan Athletic chief sweats on injured duo
Leam Richardson faces an anxious wait to discover whether he’ll have the services of James McClean and Curtis Tilt for Wigan Athletic’s promotion run-in after both limped off against Bolton Wanderers.
Tilt had to be replaced by Kell Watts in the third added minute of the 1-1 draw against the Trotters with what looked to be a leg muscle injury.
McClean then went down with only seconds left, and was seen leaving the DW Stadium on crutches.
With Saturday’s derby being the first of NINE games Latics must fit in before the end of the campaign on April 30, any significant lay-off could spell the end of the campaign for either.
"I wouldn't know at the minute, it's too early to tell,” reported boss Richardson after the game.
"They both had ice around their bodies when I saw them.
"There were two tackles they went into, fingers crossed for both."