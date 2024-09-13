Shaun Maloney has welcomed former team-mate Emmerson Boyce into the managerial ranks - and admits he never saw both of them managing Wigan Athletic when they shared a dressing room.

After being appointed Latics' Ladies inaugural manager over the summer, Boyce has guided the girls to wins in their first three matches - including a 4-1 victory over Blackburn at the Brick last Sunday.

"It's amazing, I'm really glad the game was at the stadium, and I hope we see more games there in the future," gushed Maloney. "It's taken a lot of work to get a team up and running.

Shaun Maloney has suggested James McArthur and James McCarthy might join him, Emmerson Boyce and Gary Caldwell in management

"But it's something the owner was really passionate about when he took over.

"They're just getting started, but we're all part of the same club, and for the town - and every girl - to have that to aspire to...we should be extremely proud of everything that's going on.

"It's been a brilliant start, and whatever help and support we can give them, we'll certainly do that."

When asked whether, as players, he saw the duo's future being in management, Maloney replied: "Probably not, no!

"Boycey probably more so than me, he was always a quiet leader, who led by performances rathert than anything too vocal. But with me, it was only when I began to work with Roberto that I started to see the game a bit differently.

"Different people lead in different ways...Gary (Caldwell) was always a very vocal leader, and your typical leader.

"But I took around that group we had, I've got one now in Cal Mac, who led in a different way, picking up the ball in the most pressure, and taking people on.

"You have to be aware that you can fail when you do that, so that is a different sort of leadership.

"Elsewhere, there was Jordi Gomez, James McArthur, James McCarthy...everyone leads in their own different way.

"But in terms of coaching, it sort of evolves...James McArthur was always adamant he wouldn't go into coaching, but I keep in touch with him, and now he wants to do that.

"You can tell he has the bug, and I'm pretty sure there will be more within that group because of Roberto and what we went through."

Will we ever see McArthur – who retired as a player last summer – back at Wigan to further bolster the old-boys network?

"I'd love him to come down here," said Maloney. "But his kids are settled in Glasgow sadly...it's a nice thought."