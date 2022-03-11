Wigan Athletic chief's battle cry ahead of MK Dons trip

Latics took another step towards a return to the Championship at the weekend with a narrow, but vital, 1-0 victory over Wimbledon.

That saw them cut the gap on leaders Rotherham - who lost at home to MK Dons, who Latics travel to on Saturday - to four points with two games in hand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leam Richardson

The situation is further complicated by the third-placed Dons – who won in midweek – now being level on points with Latics, although they’ve played three games more.

Richardson, though, is adamant he won’t lose any time wondering about what any of Latics’ rivals do between now and the end of next month.

“There were a lot of results on Saturday - a lot of teams won and a lot of teams lost,” he said.

“We won, that’s all we can control, and that’s all we’re interested in.

"Anything that happens outside this club, we are not in control of. Control the controllables, that’s all you can do.

"If we keep to our standards, keep to our levels, we should get to where we want to get to.

"Obviously we're disappointed not to have made the final step to the final of the Papa John’s in midweek.

"But the sole focus for this season was to be competitive in every game, and we've managed to do that all the way through."