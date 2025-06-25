Baba Adeeko competes for the ball with Dara Costelloe during Latics' clash at Northampton on the final day of last season

Wigan Athletic are expected to tie up the signing of Burnley striker Dara Costelloe in the next 24 hours.

The 22-year-old impressed on loan last season at Accrington Stanley in League Two and then Northampton Town in League One.

He returned five goals in 21 matches for Stanley, and then another six from 15 for the Cobblers.

Indeed, his last appearance was in Northampton's 1-1 draw against Latics at Sixfields at the beginning of May.

Costelloe joined Burnley in 2021 from Galway UnIted, but has made only six appearances for the Clarets.

He has also spent time out on loan at Bradford City, St Johnstone and Dundee.

Speaking recently to Burnley’s YouTube channel, Costelloe spoke about his experience while out on loan.

He said "I’ve learned that there’s no such thing as a bad loan. You can learn something all the time, whether it’s from the facilities or the staff, or just the day-to-day aspects of going from Burnley to a club lower down the EFL where it’s more about grinding it out every week.

"You learn so much from different managers and different styles of play and all the experienced pros you play with. I think it’s been huge for me and I’ve really gained a lot from it. I like to step away from Burnley when I’m out on loan and really get stuck into the environment I’m in.”

He also admitted he was still hoping to force his way into the first-team reckoning at Burnley, who were promoted to the Premier League last season.

"I’d obviously love to play for Burnley in the future,” he said. “It’s pretty much all I’ve known since I came over here and they gave me my first chance so the club means a lot to me.”

Costelloe, who has represented the Republic of Ireland Under-21s at international level, would become Latics' fourth summer signing.

Head coach Ryan Lowe has already signed strikers Christian Saydee from Portsmouth on a three-year deal and Paul Mullin on a season-long loan from Wrexham, as well as Scottish midfielder Fraser Murray from Kilmarnock on a two-year contract.