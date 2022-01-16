Wigan Athletic close in on Championship midfielder

Graeme Shinnie playing for Derby against Latics two years ago

The 30-year-old, whose contract at Pride Park expires at the end of the season, was left out of the Rams squad for Saturday's clash against Sheffield United.

And Derby boss Wayne Rooney admitted he was powerless to prevent any player departures with administrators Quantuma in charge of ins and outs.

"I don't know, honestly I don't know," he said when asked about the situation on Saturday. "That's out of my control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My relationship with the players is built on trust and honesty. I can't look them in the eye, and where we are at at the minute and give them anything, really, only just prepare them and get them ready (for matches).

"Any decisions made like Shinnie, for instance, will be through the administrators. I want to keep all the players."

Shinnie was strongly linked with Latics before he joined Derby from Aberdeen on a free transfer in the summer of 2019.

The transfer fee is understood to be just £30,000.