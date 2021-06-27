Wigan Athletic close in on keeper swoop

Ben Amos

The 31-year-old is understood to have agreed to join Latics after his contract at Charlton expired.

Charlton - managed by former Latics goalkeeper Nigel Adkins - had been keen to tie him to a new deal.

Paul Cook's Ipswich have also been tracking his progress closely this summer with a view to swooping.

But it's believed Leam Richardson has pulled off another coup in the market - again without having to shell out a fee.

The Latics boss had been looking to add to his goalkeeping ranks after Owen Evans - last season's No.2 - turned down a new contract offer to join Cheltenham.

Skipper Jamie Jones recently agreed a new long-term contract but, with Republic of Ireland Under-19 stopper Bobby Jones also moving on to Fylde, Latics were short in that department.