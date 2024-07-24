Joe Hugill was an unused substitute for Manchester United in their FA Cup third-round victory at Wigan in January

Wigan Athletic are closing in on the loan capture of Manchester United striker Joe Hugill.

The 20-year-old - who spent time in the Academies at Newcastle and Sunderland before moving to Old Trafford in the summer of 2020 - has yet to make his first-team debut for United.

All 10 of his outings for the club have come in the Under-21s in the Football League Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he has scored goals for fun at junior level, and spent the second half of last season on loan in League One with Burton Albion.

Hugill has featured for United in pre-season, including a goalscoring appearance in the 2-0 victory at Rangers last weekend.

He was due to go on the club's tour to the US, but Latics have made their move.

Shaun Maloney has been looking for two No.9s all summer, having lost Charlie Wyke, Stephen Humphrys and Josh Magennis since the end of last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics have made several bids for Blackpool striker Kyle Joseph - who came through the Academy here - although the Seasiders have not been tempted by the money on offer.

Hugill was an unused substitute in United's 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory at the DW back in January.

Meanwhile, Latics appear to have been thwarted in their attempts to bring in Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola on loan.

The 20-year-old Ireland youth international looks to be on his way to Stockport County instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad