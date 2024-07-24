Wigan Athletic close in on Manchester United striker capture
The 20-year-old - who spent time in the Academies at Newcastle and Sunderland before moving to Old Trafford in the summer of 2020 - has yet to make his first-team debut for United.
All 10 of his outings for the club have come in the Under-21s in the Football League Trophy.
But he has scored goals for fun at junior level, and spent the second half of last season on loan in League One with Burton Albion.
Hugill has featured for United in pre-season, including a goalscoring appearance in the 2-0 victory at Rangers last weekend.
He was due to go on the club's tour to the US, but Latics have made their move.
Shaun Maloney has been looking for two No.9s all summer, having lost Charlie Wyke, Stephen Humphrys and Josh Magennis since the end of last term.
Latics have made several bids for Blackpool striker Kyle Joseph - who came through the Academy here - although the Seasiders have not been tempted by the money on offer.
Hugill was an unused substitute in United's 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory at the DW back in January.
Meanwhile, Latics appear to have been thwarted in their attempts to bring in Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola on loan.
The 20-year-old Ireland youth international looks to be on his way to Stockport County instead.
Latics have signed five players during the off-season – loan duo Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool) and Michael Olakigbe (Brentford), Dion Rankine from Chelsea, Will Aimson from Exeter United and Tyrese Francois from Fulham.
