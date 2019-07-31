Wigan Athletic close in on top transfer target

Wigan Athletic are increasingly confident of pulling off a deal for Portsmouth striker Jamal Lowe, who has been given permission by his club to travel to the north west to discuss terms.

The 25-year-old forward has been courted by Latics all summer, with Pompey turning down a couple of bids for their star man.

But Latics have refused to give up the chase, and appear to have got their man - and for less than the £3million asking price.

The player will now hold talks with Latics before completing a medical, but there are not expected to be any hold-ups.

Paul Cook knows the player well, having taken him to Portsmouth from non-league Hampton & Richmond in 2017.

Lowe made 119 appearances during his two-and-a-half seasons with Pompey.

His 17 efforts last season included the extra-time winner that beat Sunderland at Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Latics are also understood to be close to landing Everton midfielder Joe Williams on a seven-figure deal, as well as completing the season-loan signing of Chelsea starlet Dujon Sterling.