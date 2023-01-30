The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan in Holland with Sparta Rotterdam, making six appearances in total.

But the Gunners opted to recall him due to a lack of game-time, which they believe he will receive with Latics.

Omar Rekik in action for Arsenal

He will reunite with Arsenal team-mate Miguel Azeez, who joined Latics on a similar loan until the end of the campaign earlier this month.

Rekik's versatility will be a massive asset for new Latics boss Shaun Maloney, who is looking for several incomings before Tuesday night’s transfer deadline.

As well as his more preferred centre-back berth, Rekik can also play right-back and a defensive midfield role.