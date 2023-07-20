Wigan Athletic closing in on Celtic midfielder as recruitment continues

The 22-year-old spent last term on loan with Morecambe, although he was unable to prevent the Shrimps being relegated to League Two.

However, Shaw's performances - alongside ex-DW Academy star Jensen Weir - during his 39 appearances caught the eye of Latics and Shaun Maloney.

Liam Shaw looks set to become Latics' seventh signing of the summer

And he's in line to become the Latics boss' seventh signing of an increasingly busy summer.

Shaw came through the ranks at hometown club Sheffield Wednesday, before moving to Celtic in the summer of 2021.

He found game-time hard to come by in Glasgow, and was loaned out to Motherwell in January 2022 prior to his spell at Morecambe the following season.

Shaw would become the third midfield arrival, following on from ex-Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi.

