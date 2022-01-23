Wigan Athletic closing in on defender capture

Curtis Tilt

The big centre-back was recalled from a season-long loan by the Millers midway through this month.

After more than a week of negotiations, the two clubs have finally reached agreement on a six-figure sum which will see him join Latics on a full-time basis.

It's understood to be in the region of the £100,000 Rotherham paid Blackpool two years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I cannot see it breaking down, I would expect it to go through," said Rotherham boss Paul Warne - the ex-Latics striker - after Saturday's 1-0 home win over Cheltenham.