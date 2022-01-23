Wigan Athletic closing in on defender capture

Curtis Tilt is on the verge of completing his permanent move from Rotherham to Wigan Athletic.

By Paul Kendrick
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 6:17 pm
Updated Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 6:20 pm
Curtis Tilt

The big centre-back was recalled from a season-long loan by the Millers midway through this month.

After more than a week of negotiations, the two clubs have finally reached agreement on a six-figure sum which will see him join Latics on a full-time basis.

It's understood to be in the region of the £100,000 Rotherham paid Blackpool two years ago.

"I cannot see it breaking down, I would expect it to go through," said Rotherham boss Paul Warne - the ex-Latics striker - after Saturday's 1-0 home win over Cheltenham.

Latics chairman Talal Al Hammad hinted the deal was imminent on Friday night when he tweeted his trademark pen along with the flag of Jamaica - the country Tilt represents at international level.

