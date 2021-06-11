Wigan Athletic closing in on midfield acquisition
Wigan Athletic are expected to make Portsmouth captain Tom Naylor their third summer signing.
The 29-year-old midfielder, who played in all 53 of Pompey's games last season, had been offered a new deal at Fratton Park.
But he has elected to move on for one final challenge in his career.
Naylor had been close to joining his hometown club Mansfield and manager Nigel Clough - with whom he'd previously worked at Derby County.
But after completing a medical with the League Two outfit - run by former Latics chairman David Sharpe - Naylor's head was turned by Latics' late interest.
It's now understood he'll follow in the footsteps of Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough and Ipswich forward Gwion Edwards in bolstering the Latics ranks ahead of the new campaign.
Elsewhere, Kyle Joseph is expected to complete his move to Championship outfit Swansea in the next 24 hours.
Latics would receive a sizeable fee for the out-of-contract striker, given he is under the age of 24.
