Wigan Athletic come from behind to beat Oldham in their pre-season meeting at Boundary Park

Leam Richardson’s side went into half time trailing, before producing a brighter performance after the break.

James McClean, Callum Lang and Curtis Tilt were all on the scoresheet in what was a stern test for Wigan.

There was nothing to separate the two in the early stages of the game, with neither keeper truly tested.

Wigan Athletic took on Oldham in a pre-season friendly

Oldham opened the scoring after 22 minutes, through Hallam Hope, who got on the end of a great ball through the middle.

Ben Amos was left in no man’s land after coming off his line, with the striker dinking the ball over him before finishing into the empty goal.

Wigan started to build some pressure of their own but couldn’t create anything substantial.

The home side also had an opportunity to double their lead, with Hope hitting the ball straight at Amos.

Even if the ball had gone in, the assistant had raised his flag for offside.

Both teams made a number of changes at half time, with Jamie Jones, James McClean, Will Keane and Charlie Wyke.

Richardson’s side came close to levelling the scores seven minutes into the second half, as the ball came out to Max Power on the edge of the box, with the midfielder hitting a half volley just wide of the target.

Wigan did start to look more positive as the half went on, with an equaliser coming just after the hour-mark.

The ball was played to McClean in the box, with the winger placing the ball across the keeper into the bottom-right corner.

It wasn’t long until Latics were ahead.

This time McClean was the provider, as he crossed a great ball into the box for Callum Lang to head home.

The lead was soon extended further, as Curtis Tilt put the ball away from a corner to make it 3-1 after 76 minutes.