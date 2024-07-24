Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of defender Toby Sibbick from Scottish Premiership side Hearts, subject to EFL, FA approval, and international clearance.

Sibbick, 25, has signed a two-year contract at the Brick Community Stadium and arrives following a successful two-and-half-year spell with the Edinburgh outfit.

Born and raised in West London, Sibbick came through the youth system with AFC Wimbledon, signing his first professional contract with the Dons back in August 2016.

Having made his senior bow against Peterborough United in April 2017, Sibbick’s real first-team breakthrough came in the 2018/19 Sky Bet League One season, where he made 31 appearances across all competitions.

Showcasing his versatility and clear quality, Sibbick’s eye-catching form earned him a move to the division above with Barnsley in the summer of 2019.

He made 18 Championship appearances in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign before heading north of the border for his first spell with Hearts.

Despite a promising start, his time at Tynecastle was cut short by injury, illness, and a curtailed season due to Covid-19.

After a loan stint at Belgian side Oostende, and a return to Barnsley’s first team, Sibbick re-joined the Scottish Premiership side in January 2022 on a permanent transfer.

Having soon established his place in the starting line-up, he immortalised himself at Tynecastle in the 2022/23 campaign.

Sibbick inspired Hearts to two 3-0 victories against fierce rivals Hibernian within the space of a month, scoring a stunning solo effort in the away fixture.

He made 41 appearances during his first full season in Scotland, playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League and helping Hearts finish fourth.

The 2023/24 season saw Sibbick feature 29 times and proudly make his international debut for Uganda last March.

A standout performer during his two-and-a-half-year stay with Hearts, Sibbick has now moved back south of the border to link up with Latics, bolstering Shaun Maloney’s squad ahead of the 2024/25 Sky Bet League One campaign.

He becomes the Club's sixth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Michael Olakigbe, Calvin Ramsay, Dion Rankine, Will Aimson and Tyrese Francois.