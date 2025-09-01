Ollie Cooper gets used to his new surroundings at Christopher Park

Ollie Cooper has pledged to 'repay' Ryan Lowe for the 'confidence and belief in me' after joining Wigan Athletic from Championship outfit Swansea City on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old midfielder - a full international for Wales - becomes the club's ninth summer signing.

Latics, who beat off interest from fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle for his signature, have been monitoring the player for much of the summer.

Having been unable to push for a permanent deal due to finances, Lowe was content to bide his time and get his man just two hours before the transfer window slams shut.

"I’m really happy to be here and get started," said Cooper. "It’s one thing coming to a club, and another joining a club where you know a few people really wanted to get you in.

“I’ve had several chats with the gaffer already, and everything he’s said - and the fact he’s wanted me for a long time, and kept an eye on me - is really nice and encouraging.

"It shows he has confidence and belief in me, and I need to repay him now. I’ve been keeping an eye on them since the start of the season - they’re doing well.

"Being here and being among some of the players, I can already feel there is a really good buzz around the place, and hopefully I can contribute to that.

"When there’s a good feeling around the training ground, it’s something you can take on to the pith with you, and it’s about building that.”

Cooper was left out of the most recent Wales squad, having played only once for Swansea this season.

And Swans boss Alan Sheehan has acknowledged the player’s need to play games – with a World Cup on the horizon next summer – would be taken into account.

Derby-born Cooper has spent all of his career with Swansea, apart from a seloan spell at Newport County.

In total he has made 117 Swansea appearances, scoring nine goals.

His dad, Kevin, used to play for Derby County, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Stockport County and Cardiff City.

"Everyone at the club wishes Ollie every success during his time at the Brick Community Stadium,” the Swans posted.

Latics have already landed eight players this summer - Fraser Murray, Christian Saydee, Paul Mullin, Dara Costelloe, Callum Wright, Isaac Mabaya, Ryan Trevitt and Morgan Fox – as the rebuild continues.

However, that figure is effectively seven, with Mabaya having returned to parent club Liverpool for surgery on the Achilles problem he sustained on his full debut for Latics in the Carabao Cup first round against Notts County.