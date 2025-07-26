Paul Mullin in action for Wigan Athletic against Tranmere Rovers

Wigan Athletic concluded their pre-season schedule with a 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Saturday afternoon, a week before their League One season opener against Northampton Town.

Fraser Murray looked lively down the right for Latics in the first half and put in several teasing crosses into the box, with Latics forwards Paul Mullin and Maleace Asamoah unable to capitalise on them in the opening minutes.

But the Scotsman got on the scoresheet in the 17th minute when he provided a well-weighted cross into the box, with James Carragher latching onto it and powering a header into the bottom corner, edging past Tranmere goalkeeper Joe Murphy.

Latics midfielder Tyrese Francois looked sharp in the first half. He was calm and composed on the ball and had some lovely touches, proving to be a key link just sitting in front of the defence in the middle of the park.

Murray was a constant threat down the right flank in the first 45, getting joy down the right side with his quick runs. Wigan took a 1-0 lead into the half-time interval.

Wigan’s Jonny Smith came up with a couple of his trademark runs down the wing early in the second half, whilst Murray had a shot that just went wide of the posts early in the second stanza.

Latics new-boy Mullin was yellow carded in the 55th minute for holding a Tranmere man back, with Jensen Weir having a tidy header saved just moments later.

Wigan boss Ryan Lowe made a raft of changes on the hour mark, Joseph Hungbo, Will Aimson, Dara Costelloe, Christian Saydee, Jon Mellish, Callum McManaman and Leo Graham all entering the action.

Latics subs Ronan Darcy and Jack Rogers also came on later on, meaning young keeper Tom Watson was the only unused sub at Prenton Park.

Costelloe and Saydee linked up well with each other in the second half and showed some promising signs of what’s to come from them in a blue and white shirt in the season ahead. Latics held on for a 1-0 win, with pre-season now over for the Tics, whose League One opener against Northampton at the Brick Community Stadium is coming up on Saturday.

Tranmere Rovers: Joe Murphy, Cameron Norman, Patrick Brough, Nathan Smith, Richard Smallwood, Charlie Whitaker, Josh Davison, Omari Patrick, Lee O’Connor, Ethan Bristow, Nohan Kenneh. Subs: Jordan Turnbull, Jason Lowe, Sol Solomon, Connor Jennings, Harvey Saunders, Sam Taylor, Billy Blacker, Taylan Harris.

Wigan Athletic: Sam Tickle, Jonny Smith, Steven Sessegnon, Jensen Weir, Tyrese Francois, Tobias Brennan, Jason Kerr, James Carragher, Paul Mullin, Fraser Murray, Maleace Asamoah. Subs: Tom Watson, Joseph Hongbo, Will Aimson, Dara Costelloe, Christian Saydee, Jon Mellish, Callum McManaman, Ronan Darcy, Leo Graham, Jack Rogers.