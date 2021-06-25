Wigan Athletic confirm backroom staff additions

Darryl Flahavan, Rob Kelly, Leam Richardson and James Beattie at the DW

Beattie, the former Everton and England striker, kicked off his coaching career as manager of Accrington Stanley, after replacing his old team-mate Richardson in the role.

After 16 months in the role, he joined Garry Monk’s coaching staff at then-Premier League outfit Swansea, occupying the role of first-team coach.

Beattie followed Monk to Leeds, Middlesbrough, Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday, where he was assistant manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly has a wealth of coaching experience, both domestically and internationally, having most recently worked at League Two side Barrow.

He's managed Leicester, as well as coached at Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest, West Brom, Leeds, Fleetwood, and Bury.

Flahavan retired from playing in 2016 after being appointed as goalkeeper coach of Leeds.

Ali has spent the last 14-years with Accrington, first joining the club as a steward, and also has a master's degree in law.