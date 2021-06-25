Wigan Athletic confirm backroom staff additions
Leam Richardson has made FOUR additions to his Wigan Athletic backroom staff - Rob Kelly and James Beattie as assistant managers, Darryl Flahavan as goalkeeping coach and Naz Ali as kitman.
Beattie, the former Everton and England striker, kicked off his coaching career as manager of Accrington Stanley, after replacing his old team-mate Richardson in the role.
After 16 months in the role, he joined Garry Monk’s coaching staff at then-Premier League outfit Swansea, occupying the role of first-team coach.
Beattie followed Monk to Leeds, Middlesbrough, Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday, where he was assistant manager.
Kelly has a wealth of coaching experience, both domestically and internationally, having most recently worked at League Two side Barrow.
He's managed Leicester, as well as coached at Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest, West Brom, Leeds, Fleetwood, and Bury.
Flahavan retired from playing in 2016 after being appointed as goalkeeper coach of Leeds.
Ali has spent the last 14-years with Accrington, first joining the club as a steward, and also has a master's degree in law.
