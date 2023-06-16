Wigan Athletic confirm changes at boardroom level
Wigan Athletic's new owners have been confirmed as 'Community HoldCo 2023 Limited.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 16th Jun 2023, 20:42 BST- 1 min read
The news was revealed on Companies House on Friday, along with the cessation of Abdulrahman Al Jasmi as a person with significant control.
Community HoldCo was set up earlier this week with £1 worth of shares owned by Mike Danson, the Wigan-born billionaire who bought the club on Wednesday.
It is nominally based at John Carpenter House in London.
Community HoldCo currently has one listed officer - Ben Goodburn, a solicitor who was added to the board of Wigan Warriors last month.
There are expected to be a number of additions to the board over the coming weeks as the new regime starts to stamp its authority on the club.