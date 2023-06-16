The news was revealed on Companies House on Friday, along with the cessation of Abdulrahman Al Jasmi as a person with significant control.

Community HoldCo was set up earlier this week with £1 worth of shares owned by Mike Danson, the Wigan-born billionaire who bought the club on Wednesday.

Latics' new owners have started to put down the foundations of the new era

It is nominally based at John Carpenter House in London.

Community HoldCo currently has one listed officer - Ben Goodburn, a solicitor who was added to the board of Wigan Warriors last month.