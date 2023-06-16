News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Wigan Athletic confirm changes at boardroom level

Wigan Athletic's new owners have been confirmed as 'Community HoldCo 2023 Limited.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 16th Jun 2023, 20:42 BST- 1 min read

The news was revealed on Companies House on Friday, along with the cessation of Abdulrahman Al Jasmi as a person with significant control.

Read More
One out at Wigan Athletic - and another to follow.

Community HoldCo was set up earlier this week with £1 worth of shares owned by Mike Danson, the Wigan-born billionaire who bought the club on Wednesday.

Latics' new owners have started to put down the foundations of the new eraLatics' new owners have started to put down the foundations of the new era
Latics' new owners have started to put down the foundations of the new era
Most Popular

It is nominally based at John Carpenter House in London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Community HoldCo currently has one listed officer - Ben Goodburn, a solicitor who was added to the board of Wigan Warriors last month.

There are expected to be a number of additions to the board over the coming weeks as the new regime starts to stamp its authority on the club.

Related topics:Mike DansonWiganLondon