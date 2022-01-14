Wigan Athletic confirm defender departure
Curtis Tilt has been recalled by Rotherham United midway through his loan spell with Wigan Athletic.
The 30-year-old penned a season-long loan deal at the start of the campaign, but the Millers inserted a release clause which they could activate at 24 hours' notice.
That clause was set to expire this weekend, and the Millers have opted to bring him back to South Yorkshire.
The clubs had been negotiating a permanent deal for the ex-Blackpool man, who has signed for Latics in each of the last three transfer window.
However, a fee has yet to be agreed, hence the latest development.
