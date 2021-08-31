Wigan Athletic confirm defender signing

Joe Bennett playing against Latics during a loan spell at Brighton

The 31-year-old was a free agent after leaving Cardiff earlier this summer.

Having played the whole of his career inn the top two divisions, he's opted to drop down to League One to aid the rebuild at the DW.

His arrival would appear to put a huge question mark against the future of Tom Pearce, who is in the final year of his contract and has been the subject of interest from Championship outfit Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics also have Scotland junior international Luke Robinson - who started on Tuesday night against Wolves Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy - in the left-back position.