Wigan Athletic have confirmed midfielder Scott Smith will leave the club this summer at the end of his contract.

The 24-year-old Academy product made almost a century of appearances for Latics, and spent more than a decade with his hometown club.

However, the former Hawkley Hall High School student slipped down the pecking order following the arrival of new head coach Ryan Lowe in March, and has not been offered new terms.

“Scott has made close to 100 appearances for his hometown football club, which is a fantastic and proud achievement," said Lowe. "He has been great to work with in my short time here and is a great person.

“It is always sad to see one of our own move on, but Scott needs to play regular first-team football, and we wish him all the best in his future career.”

Smith made his professional debut against Hull City in the Carabao Cup in August 2021, and became a regular under Shaun Maloney in 2023/24.

Indeed, he won the Away Supporters’ Player of the Season last term, and Player of the Month on two occasions.

"We wish Scott well for the future and thank him for his contributions on and off the pitch during his time at the club," read a Latics statement. "The Academy prides itself on creating good people as well as good players, and Scott is a proud example. He has always been extremely proactive in giving back to the local community and was named as Latics’ PFA Community Champion in 2020/21 as recognition for his selfless actions away from the field."

The rest of the retained list is expected shortly.

Smith later took to social media to say his goodbyes.

"Firstly, I want to thank everyone who’s been involved in my journey at the football club,” he wrote.

"I have been here since the age of 12, right up to now as a 24-year-old, and I cannot express how much I’ve enjoyed it, and how grateful I am for the opportunities I’ve been given.

"From my first start in August 2021 against Hull City, to scoring my first goal against Blackpool, and making 94 appearances for the club, I’ll forever be filled with pride.

"I’d like to thank all the players I’ve played with throughout my time, all the staff I’ve worked alongside day to day, you’ve made my experience here one I’ll never forget and one I’ll truly miss.

"Lastly, to the fans who have supported me throughout my time here, it was an honour every time I had the chance to pull on the Wigan shirt.

"Being from Wigan myself, I can’t tell you how proud I was to do so. It’s time for me now to go back to being a fan and seeing where my future takes me.”