Wigan Athletic confirm Scottish ace capture
Wigan Athletic have confirmed the capture of former Scotland international midfielder Graeme Shinnie from Derby County on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 6:23 pm
Updated
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 6:36 pm
The 30-year-old - a previous transfer target for Latics under Paul Cook in 2019 - joins for a fee which chairman Talal Al Hammad confirmed was less than the reported £30,000, because the Rams are in administration.
"We wish Graeme well and look forward to welcoming him to the squad this week," read a Latics statement.
Shinnie was Derby's player of the year last term.
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20