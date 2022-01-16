Wigan Athletic confirm Scottish ace capture

Graeme Shinnie

The 30-year-old - a previous transfer target for Latics under Paul Cook in 2019 - joins for a fee which chairman Talal Al Hammad confirmed was less than the reported £30,000, because the Rams are in administration.

"We wish Graeme well and look forward to welcoming him to the squad this week," read a Latics statement.

Shinnie was Derby's player of the year last term.