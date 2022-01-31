Wigan Athletic deadline day blog - live!

Latics will also be very keenly watching Newcastle’s pursuit of Dan Burn from Brighton. Latics have a sell-on between 15 and 20 per cent of any profit made on the £4million Brighton shelled out in the summer of 2018. With Albion believed to have pushed Newcastle up to £13million for the boyhood Newcastle fan, that works out to be around £1,575,000. Pat on the back for then-CEO Jonathan Jackson for sticking that clause in there!