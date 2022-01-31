Wigan Athletic deadline day blog - live!
All the news and views from in and around the DW Stadium as Wigan Athletic aim to complete their squad for the promotion run-in...
Who's in...and who's out?
Wigan Athletic deadline day - live!
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 19:10
IN THE BUILDING!
DONE DEAL!
1845 and we’re moving!
Luton Town defender/midfielder Glen Rea joins on loan for the rest of the season.
DONE DEAL!
Jordan Jones has joined St Mirren on loan for the rest of the campaign.
THINGS ARE MOVING!
Championship star on Wigan Athletic radar
Wigan Athletic are understood to be hoping to complete the signing of Luton Town star Glen Rea before Monday night's transfer deadline.
ELSEWHERE
BBC reporting Cardiff have pushed Bournemouth up to £5million from £3.5million for Kieffer Moore.
Difference would mean an extra £150,000 in terms of sell-on for Latics, taking it to around £315,000.
ELSEWHERE
Ipswich have accepted an offer from Charlton for Scott Fraser.
Strongly linked with Latics over the summer.
ELSEWHERE
Paul Cook being linked with the managerial vacancy at Sunderland, along with Neil Lennon and Grant McCann.
ELSEWHERE
Latics will also be very keenly watching Newcastle’s pursuit of Dan Burn from Brighton. Latics have a sell-on between 15 and 20 per cent of any profit made on the £4million Brighton shelled out in the summer of 2018. With Albion believed to have pushed Newcastle up to £13million for the boyhood Newcastle fan, that works out to be around £1,575,000. Pat on the back for then-CEO Jonathan Jackson for sticking that clause in there!
ELSEWHERE
Former Latics striker Kieffer Moore is understood to be on his way from Cardiff to Bournemouth. Latics hold a sell-on in the region of 10 per cent on any profit on the £1.85m Cardiff paid in the summer of 2020. With the fee believed to be in the region of £3.5million, that’s around £165,000.
ELSEWHERE
Reports suggest Blackpool are trying to lure Cameron Brannagan from Oxford. The player scored four penalties at Gillingham on Saturday. Oxford are at the DW tomorrow night.