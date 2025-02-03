Wigan Athletic - Deadline day - How it happened!

What will deadline day bring for Shaun Maloney?

Here’s what happened as Shaun Maloney put the finishing touches to his Wigan Athletic squad ahead of Monday night’s transfer deadline.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The movers and shakers...

OWEN DALE

The 26-year-old Oxford United winger put pen to paper on loan for the rest of the season at 9.30pm following the weekend injury to Silko Thomas.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney confirmed on Saturday evening he would have to have to have a huge transfer rethink, having been focusing his attention in other areas of the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Latics were considering only permanent deals, to ensure any signings would be able to bed in ahead of next season.

However, the injury to on-loan Leicester City man Thomas – which saw him stretchered off against Lincoln City at the weekend, and looks set to rule him out for some time – threw a spanner into the works.

And Latics moved quickly to beat off interest from Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic to get the deal over the line.

"This is a massive football club with a rich history," said Dale. "I spoke to the manager and the project here is something I want to be part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully I can come here and help the football club in every way. Hopefully I can provide some experience, and I am looking forward to getting going."

BRENDAN WIREDU

The 25-year-old - who can cover full-back and wing-back as well as central midfield - always looked like being the one that got away as far as the January window is concerned.

Wiredu had been on the club’s radar throughout the window and, after initially being put off due to Fleetwood's valuation, Latics went back in - armed with the Thelo Aasgaard transfer money - only to again seemingly hit a brick wall.

Wigan Today reported on Saturday morning that a deal would be unlikely to happen at this stage – unless things dramatically change - although Wiredu would remain on the wanted list for next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tongues were set wagging when the Fleetwood skipper was left out of the matchday squad for Saturday's 4-2 defeat against Accrington Stanley.

That meant an obvious question for Cod Army chief Pete Wild in the aftermath - with fans of both clubs desperate for more information.

When asked if there would be any more departures before the transfer deadline, Wild replied: "We're hopeful there's not. There's nothing on the table to suggest that anybody will be leaving the building, and we're hopeful that continues. You never know what's going to happen in the next 48 hours but, as we stand here at 5pm on Saturday, I'm not expecting anything."

Wild was also asked about Wiredu's absence from the squad.

"Brendan picked up a knock and he didn't travel," Wild confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the rumour mill continued to suggest Wiredu may be an 11th-hour capture, Wigan Today sources at both ends continued to say it will not be happening – at least not this month – and that proved to be the case.

JORDAN RHODES

The much-travelled striker has been a transfer window staple for Latics for more than a decade, and this month was no different.

Now 34, Rhodes has found game-time hard to come by at Blackpool, and was touted as a possible target for half of the third tier.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney has consistently stated throughout January that he was not in the market for a ‘No.9’, having brought in Will Goodwin to provide competition for Dale Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Maloney also insisting Latics are not on the look-out for short-term signings, Rhodes didn’t appear to fit the bill as far as targets for beyond this summer.

And Mansfield Town confirmed his signing on Monday evening, to finally put to bed that rumour.