Wigan Athletic defeated by Everton in well contested pre-season game at the DW Stadium

Ashley Young scored the only goal of the game at the DW Stadium, which was well contested between the two sides.

Shaun Maloney’s side will be able to take plenty of positives from the fixture, as they continue their preparations for the approaching League One campaign.

The visitors had the first attempt of the afternoon, with Idrissa Gueye firing an effort just wide from the edge of the box.

Shortly after, Neal Maupay also tried his luck, but it proved to be a simple stop for Sam Tickle.

Latics also had a few opportunities of their own, with Jordan Pickford forced into a save by Callum McManaman.

Just after the 20-minute mark, Tickle was called into action again.

The keeper reacted quickly to punch away a curling effort from Dwight McNeil.

Abdoulaye Doucoure also had an attempt on target for Everton, which was blocked by the Latics defence, while Maupay fired a volley well over the bar.

Meanwhile, Stephen Humphrys fired the ball into the side netting following a good piece of play from Maloney’s side.

At the beginning of the second half, Tickle continued to be solid between the sticks for Latics.

The 21-year-old did well to deal with a cross from McNeill, before getting back in position to stop a tame follow up.

Down the other end, Pickford was also tested again, after a well hit effort from Humphrys.

Ahead of the hour mark, a golden opportunity came the way of Doucoure.

After a great first touch to open up some space down the right wing, Nathan Patterson crossed the ball into the midfielder, who struck the ball onto the top of the crossbar.

Another chance quickly came the way of Everton, with an attempt from McNeill blocked by Liam Morrison.

Following a short period of pressure, the visitors claimed the opening goal of the game through new signing Young.

After his first effort was blocked, the ball came back to 38-year-old in space, allowing him to fire past the keeper.