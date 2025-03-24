James Carragher (back row, third from right) lines up for his Malta debut against Finland

Wigan Athletic defender James Carragher admitted the decision to pledge international allegiance for Malta was a 'no-brainer'.

And the 22-year-old Academy product insisted his debut against Finland at the weekend was a 'really proud moment', despite Malta going down to a 1-0 defeat at the National Stadium.

Carragher played the full 90 minutes at the heart of the Malta backline, and often took the lead in bringing the ball out from defence, as well as organising play as he does in the Latics side.

“It was a really proud moment for me to make my first appearance for Malta,” he said. “The lads made me feel welcome right from the start, and the coach gave me a lot of tactical information to make sure I adapt well to what he expected of me.

“I was quite pleased with my performance, but I know I can play better. It was just the first match and I need to adapt better with my team-mates and have no doubt that there is a much bigger margin of improvement.”

Carragher and dad Jamie only received their Maltese passports last month.

They qualify through Jamie's grandad Paul Vassallo, who lived in Qormi before marrying an English girl and relocating to Merseyside.

And the Malta FA wasted little time in putting the wheels in motion for a call-up after seeing the youngster nail down a first-team spot at Wigan this season.

“I qualified for a Maltese passport as my dad's grandad was Maltese," he said. "And when the Malta FA approached me and asked me if I was interested in playing for their national team, it was a no-brainer for me as it allowed me to play international football."

Jamie and several members of the Carragher family were present for James' debut, with the Liverpool icon taking to social media to express his pride in his son's achievement.

"I'm very proud of you on your international debut. Didn't deserve the loss, son," he wrote.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Carragher Jnr added: “It was a disappointing result after we had performed so well. The lads told me the team hadn’t played so well for a while, and only thing missing from that display was a goal, but I’m confident there were a lot of positives on which we can improve.”