Wigan Athletic deservedly see off high-flying Huddersfield Town

By Paul Kendrick
Published 25th Feb 2025, 21:48 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 12:09 BST
Dale Taylor and Owen Dale grabbed the goals for Latics against HuddersfieldDale Taylor and Owen Dale grabbed the goals for Latics against Huddersfield
Dale Taylor and Owen Dale grabbed the goals for Latics against Huddersfield
First-half goals from Dale Taylor and Owen Dale gave Wigan Athletic three precious – and hugely deserved – three points thanks to a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Dale had already seen a fierce shot turned away by former Latics custodian Lee Nicholls when Taylor opened the scoring on 15 minutes.

Read More
Shaun Maloney lifts lid on Wigan Athletic's failure to bring in a No.9 on transf...

Toby Sibbick provided the through ball from the right-back position, and Taylor advanced on goal before coolly rounding Nicholls and slotting home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jonny Smith was also denied by Nicholls, at full stretch, before Latics doubled their lead three minutes before half-time.

Smith created a yard for himself down the right, and his cross was converted at the far post by Dale.

Town’s only sight at goal in the opening 45 had been when Ben Wiles lifted the ball over Sam Tickle, only for Will Aimson to get back and hack the ball off the line.

And the precarious nature of the 2-0 lead was underlined within five minutes of the restart, when Dion Charles got the better of Jason Kerr, and crossed for Callum Marshall to beat Tickle from close range.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Latics had to overcome a shaky period – with anxiety in the air both on the pitch and in the stands – but they defended as if their lives defended on it.

Town substitute Tawanda Chirewa had their best chance with two minutes to go, but his effort from distance whistled past Tickle’s far post and safely into the South Stand.

Related topics:Huddersfield TownLee NichollsToby Sibbick

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice