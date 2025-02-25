Dale Taylor and Owen Dale grabbed the goals for Latics against Huddersfield

First-half goals from Dale Taylor and Owen Dale gave Wigan Athletic three precious – and hugely deserved – three points thanks to a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Dale had already seen a fierce shot turned away by former Latics custodian Lee Nicholls when Taylor opened the scoring on 15 minutes.

Toby Sibbick provided the through ball from the right-back position, and Taylor advanced on goal before coolly rounding Nicholls and slotting home.

Jonny Smith was also denied by Nicholls, at full stretch, before Latics doubled their lead three minutes before half-time.

Smith created a yard for himself down the right, and his cross was converted at the far post by Dale.

Town’s only sight at goal in the opening 45 had been when Ben Wiles lifted the ball over Sam Tickle, only for Will Aimson to get back and hack the ball off the line.

And the precarious nature of the 2-0 lead was underlined within five minutes of the restart, when Dion Charles got the better of Jason Kerr, and crossed for Callum Marshall to beat Tickle from close range.

Latics had to overcome a shaky period – with anxiety in the air both on the pitch and in the stands – but they defended as if their lives defended on it.

Town substitute Tawanda Chirewa had their best chance with two minutes to go, but his effort from distance whistled past Tickle’s far post and safely into the South Stand.