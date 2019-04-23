Wigan Athletic Development Squad are the champions!

Wigan Athletic's Development Squad are champions of the Central League after Tuesday afternoon's 2-1 victory at Morecambe.

The Latics youngsters travelled to the Globe Arena needing to match the result of second-placed Rotherham, whom they beat 9-0 at Christopher Park last week.

And they finished the job in style with another three points.

England starlet Joe Gelhardt set them on the way with the 19th-minute opener, pouncing on a loose ball in the home area.

And Charlie Jolley doubled the lead midway through the second period with a calm finish.

A nervy finish was ensured when Ben Hedley pulled one back for Morecambe from the penalty spot with a couple of minutes remaining.

But Latics held on and were able to kick-off the celebrations on the full-time whistle.