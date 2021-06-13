Wigan Athletic doctor's call for more CPR training following Christian Eriksen's collapse

Christian Eriksen is helped from the pitch

The former Tottenham playmaker collapsed on Saturday during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match with Finland before being treated on the pitch and taken to hospital.

His condition is now described as “stable”, and he is set to remain in hospital, the Danish football federation has confirmed.

And Tobin – who famously helped to save the life of Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba after a similar on-field collapse a decade ago – says the incident underlined just how important it is to have life-saving equipment and training as readily available as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“CPR and Defibrillators,” he tweeted. “As much as I’d like to take credit for the success of Fab’s resuscitation, the reality is there isn’t anything that I did that couldn’t have been done by someone with quite basic training and a bit of composure. Please get trained. A course for everyone.” He’d earlier tweeted: “Thoughts are with everyone involved, especially the Eriksens. Hoping for a full recovery.

“Amazing work from the medical team. Trust me, you can’t begin to imagine how stressful that is. I could hardly breathe when dealing with Fab’s collapse. That was a really tough watch.”

Muamba, whose heart stopped for 78 minutes before he was brought back to life, also said he was relieved to hear Eriksen was stable.

“The incident makes you realise how fragile life is and how quickly you can lose a loved one,” Muamba said on Twitter.

“Like everyone, I am relieved to hear Christian is in a stable condition and that he is doing OK.

“Credit of course must go to the brilliant medical staff who got to him so quickly and did an amazing job to make sure he was OK.

“They deserve a lot of credit for how they handled the situation and enabled Christian to be in a position where he’s recovering in hospital as it could have so easily gone the other way.

“His team-mates who rallied around him also did a great job and should be really proud. Now the most important thing, and the number one priority for us all, is to give Christian and his family space and time to heal and recover.

“On a personal note I am just happy he has been able to speak to people, as long as he is OK that’s the most important thing. We also need to make sure his wife and children have the support they need because mentality it can be really traumatic for them as well. Sending you all my love, Christian. Fabrice.”