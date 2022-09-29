Wigan Athletic duo continue recovery

The duo have yet to feature this term after picking up injuries over the summer.

Cousins pulled up lame in the opening pre-season hit-out at Bamber Bridge with a quad injury.

Edwards didn't even get that far, having damaged an Achilles tendon on the very first day of pre-season training.

Jordan Cousins

Both men have made it back on the field for Under-23s, with Edwards completing 90 minutes against Sheffield United last week.

Richardson, though, insists neither will be rushed on the final part of their recovery.

"They've both been working hard, after both being out of action for a substantial amount of time," he said.

"It's never good when you miss pre-season, you always need to tick that off, if you're going to be out it's always better to be after that block.

"Both have come back for the Under-23s, they've been training very well, so hopefully we can keep them back with the group and it won't be too long before we see them back."

Richardson has no fresh injuries to contend with ahead of this weekend's trip to Rotherham.

The Millers remain managerless after the surprise departure of Paul Warne to Derby County last week.

Astonishingly, that leaves Richardson as one of only six Championship managers still in their post from this time last year.

"Let's hope they're still saying the same thing next year, hey!" the Latics boss laughed.

"I think it's just indicative of the football industry as a whole.

"It's such a fantastic game with some fantastic people within it...fans, players, staff, owners, etc.

"You just feel blessed each and every day to be involved in it, and long may that continue."

The return of Cousins and Edwards would see the Latics squad pretty much back to full strength.

Richardson had been looking to add a free agent over the international break, with former England defender Danny Rose understood to be a genuine target.