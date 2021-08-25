Wigan Athletic duo receive international call-ups

Thelo Aasgaard in action against Bolton

It's a maiden Under-20s call-up for Aasgaard, although the 19-year-old has been in the Norwegian system from Under-16 level.

The Liverpool-born forward qualifies for Norway through his father, with his French mother giving him a third option on the international stage.

Aasgaard broke onto the scene at the DW last season, making 33 appearances in all competitions.

He's played in three of the five games so far this term.

Jordan Jones had earlier been called up by the full Northern Ireland squad for next month’s matches against Lithuania, Estonia and Switzerland.