Wigan Athletic duo recognised for efforts

Jack Whatmough and Will Keane have been recognised by their fellow professionals for their excellent performances throughout the course of the season.

Defender Whatmough – who played in all 46 league games after arriving from Portsmouth last summer – had previously been named in the EFL League One Team of the Season, along with team-mate James McClean.

Will Keane and Jack Whatmough

And forward Keane has been recognised by his peers for a remarkable season in front of goal which saw him net 27 times - and pick up the golden boot - as Latics finished top of the pile.

PFA League One Team of the Year: