Wigan Athletic: Eight changes in our expected team v Barnsley
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:40 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at Barnsley.
1. LATICS PREDICTED TEAM V BARNSLEY
Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field at Oakwell? Photo: Bernard Platt
2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Should have the benefit of a fortnight off - and possibly a point to prove - after missing out on selection for England Under-21s Photo: Bernard Platt
3. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Has not let Latics down on the right-hand side of the defence this term Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Latics will need a big performance from their skipper against Barnsley - and former team-mate Stephen Humphrys Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.