Wigan Athletic: Eight changes in our expected team v Morecambe!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 13:25 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Morecambe in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

With Sam Tickle away on international duty, the player/goalkeeping coach is expected to step in

1. GOALKEEPER: ANDY LONERGAN

With Sam Tickle away on international duty, the player/goalkeeping coach is expected to step in

Should retain his spot from the weekend

2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Should retain his spot from the weekend

Shaun Maloney will need some experience in the side

3. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Shaun Maloney will need some experience in the side

Still working his way up to match speed

4. CENTRE-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK

Still working his way up to match speed

