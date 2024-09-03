Wigan Athletic: Eight changes in our expected team v Morecambe!
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 13:25 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Morecambe in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
1. GOALKEEPER: ANDY LONERGAN
With Sam Tickle away on international duty, the player/goalkeeping coach is expected to step in Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Should retain his spot from the weekend Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Shaun Maloney will need some experience in the side Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK
Still working his way up to match speed Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.