Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field?

Wigan Athletic: Eight changes in our expected team v Nottingham Forest Under-21s

By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Nov 2024, 11:37 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 13:33 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Nottingham Forest Under-21s.

Up the Tics!

Has used to competition to gain a foothold in the first team set-up

1. GOALKEEPER: TOM WATSON

Has used to competition to gain a foothold in the first team set-up Photo: Bernard Platt

Should return after a spell on the bench

2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Should return after a spell on the bench Photo: Bernard Platt

Would benefit from another game in the starting XI

3. CENTRE-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK

Would benefit from another game in the starting XI Photo: Bernard Platt

Would add experience to a very youthful backline

4. CENTRE-BACK: PAUL DUMMETT

Would add experience to a very youthful backline Photo: Bernard Platt

