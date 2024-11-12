Wigan Athletic: Eight changes in our expected team v Nottingham Forest Under-21s
Published 12th Nov 2024, 11:37 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 13:33 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Nottingham Forest Under-21s.
1. GOALKEEPER: TOM WATSON
Has used to competition to gain a foothold in the first team set-up Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Should return after a spell on the bench Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK
Would benefit from another game in the starting XI Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: PAUL DUMMETT
Would add experience to a very youthful backline Photo: Bernard Platt
