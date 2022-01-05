Wigan Athletic 'embracing busy period' - Max Power

Max Power scores against Oldham with a brilliant free-kick

The midfielder laid on the first two goals before smashing home No.3 from 35 yards in the 6-0 victory at Boundary Park.

After two-and-a-half weeks without a game due to Covid postponements, Latics fielded a virtual full-strength XI against the side currently propping up League Two.

And Power says it was job done - with sights now switching to Saturday's FA Cup third-round visit of Blackburn.

“We wanted to come here and get up and running again," said Power.

“It’s been a really frustrating Christmas period, and it was just important we did everything right in terms of moving the ball quickly and tackling properly.

“They can become difficult nights if they are not done properly.

"Going into the game, we were the clear favourites - and that’s no disrespect to Oldham - but you have got to do everything properly and it’s been a really good workout.

“All over, you could see it was a hungry group who have been frustrated over the Christmas period.

"I love the games coming thick and fast, and it was a good example of lads champing at the bit and wanting to go and perform.

“For me, it was more important that we got the win regardless of the competition.

"Good sides win games and we wanted to keep the unbeaten run going.

“People will make the fixture backlog what they will but we will go into every game wanting to win.

"When you’re in-season, footballers enjoy playing Saturday and Tuesday so we’re looking forward to the busy period.

“Winning games breathes confidence so for us, it’s another one ticked off and we’re looking forward to the Blackburn game on Saturday.”