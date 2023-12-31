Wigan Athletic end of year quiz: Test your knowledge on what happened in 2023
QUESTIONS:
1 Who scored Latics first goal of 2023?
2 Kolo Toure was sacked in January after how many games in charge?
3 How many of those games did he win?
4 Which team provided the opposition for three of those matches?
5 Shaun Maloney's first game in charge was against which side?
6 Who scored the first goal of the Maloney era?
7 Loan signing Danel Sinani is an international for which country?
8 Christ Tiehi joined Latics on loan from which side?
9 Who was sent off during the first half of the 3-0 defeat at Burnley in March?
10 Who scored his first ever Championship goal against QPR in April?
11 Who carried on with a broken arm against Millwall because Latics had made all their subs?
12 Who scored Latics' final goal of the campaign?
13 Who made his full league debut in the final game of the campaign against Rotherham?
14 Stephen Humphrys spent last season with which Scottish club?
15 Who was the first signing of the Mike Danson era?
16 Where did Latics go for their summer training camp?
17 Who was named club captain on the eve of the season?
18 Who scored Latics' first goal of this season?
19 Latics were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties against which side?
20 Who scored two goals apiece in the 4-0 victory at Bolton?
21 Who scored a hat-trick in the 7-1 EFL Trophy triumph over Leicester Under-21s?
22 Who scored his first senior goal in the same game?
23 That player is now on loan with which non-league club?
24 Baba Adeeko is an Under-21 international for which country?
25 Latics boss Shaun Maloney was born in which country?
ANSWERS:
1 Nathan Broadhead (against Hull on New Year's Day)
2 Nine (in all competitions)
3 None
4 Luton (league plus FA Cup tie plus replay)
5 Blackburn
6 Jack Whatmough (against Huddersfield)
7 Luxembourg
8 Slovan Liberec
9 Omar Rekik
10 Max Power
11 Ashley Fletcher
12 Charlie Hughes (at Reading)
13 Sam Tickle
14 Hearts
15 Liam Morrison
16 Hungary
17 Josh Magennis
18 Charlie Wyke (at Derby)
19 Wrexham
20 Charlie Wyke and Stephen Humphrys
21 Josh Magennis
22 Josh Stones
23 Oldham
24 Republic of Ireland
25 Malaysia